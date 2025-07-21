Hollywood Library closes to public for renovations; use alternate locations Published 1:00 pm Monday, July 21, 2025

Hollywood Library is closed to the public starting Tuesday, July 22, for a series of bond-funded renovations.

This work is anticipated to last until at least this winter, if not until the winter of 2026, according to a news release from Multnomah County Library.

The library system is reinventing itself through the expansion of five libraries and a series of smaller “Refresh” projects for another 11 libraries. These smaller projects are on a shorter schedule, but still provide many upgrades.

New features will include:

Improved shelf height to increase natural light, create more space for people and offer better sight lines.

A children’s area with new, movable furniture.

New reading room chairs — both with and without arms.

A tech bar which provides an area for patrons to use the copy machine, scanner and computers.

New meeting room tables and chairs that are easily movable to allow for a flexible space.

Automated materials handling to increase the efficiency of checking in and sorting holds, freeing up staff time for other work and getting materials to patrons faster.

Fresh paint and new carpet.

New artwork.

Refreshed restrooms.

New LED lighting throughout the building.

Alternative locations

The community is invited to use alternate locations while Hollywood is closed:

Albina Library: 205 N.E. Russell St., Portland.

Gregory Heights Library: 7921 N.E. Sandy Blvd., Portland.

Hawthorne Holds Pickup: 3557 S.E. Hawthorne Blvd., Portland.

The library routinely posts closure or schedule change notices online.