Hollywood Library closes to public for renovations; use alternate locations

Published 1:00 pm Monday, July 21, 2025

By Hannah Seibold

Hollywood Library is closed to the public starting Tuesday, July 22, for a series of bond-funded renovations. (Submitted by Multnomah County Library)

This work is anticipated to last until at least this winter, if not until the winter of 2026, according to a news release from Multnomah County Library.

The library system is reinventing itself through the expansion of five libraries and a series of smaller “Refresh” projects for another 11 libraries. These smaller projects are on a shorter schedule, but still provide many upgrades.

New features will include:

  • Improved shelf height to increase natural light, create more space for people and offer better sight lines.
  • A children’s area with new, movable furniture.
  • New reading room chairs — both with and without arms.
  • A tech bar which provides an area for patrons to use the copy machine, scanner and computers.
  • New meeting room tables and chairs that are easily movable to allow for a flexible space.
  • Automated materials handling to increase the efficiency of checking in and sorting holds, freeing up staff time for other work and getting materials to patrons faster.
  • Fresh paint and new carpet.
  • New artwork.
  • Refreshed restrooms.
  • New LED lighting throughout the building.

Alternative locations

The community is invited to use alternate locations while Hollywood is closed:

  • Albina Library: 205 N.E. Russell St., Portland.
  • Gregory Heights Library: 7921 N.E. Sandy Blvd., Portland.
  • Hawthorne Holds Pickup: 3557 S.E. Hawthorne Blvd., Portland.

The library routinely posts closure or schedule change notices online.

