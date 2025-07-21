Hollywood Library closes to public for renovations; use alternate locations
Published 1:00 pm Monday, July 21, 2025
Hollywood Library is closed to the public starting Tuesday, July 22, for a series of bond-funded renovations.
This work is anticipated to last until at least this winter, if not until the winter of 2026, according to a news release from Multnomah County Library.
The library system is reinventing itself through the expansion of five libraries and a series of smaller “Refresh” projects for another 11 libraries. These smaller projects are on a shorter schedule, but still provide many upgrades.
New features will include:
- Improved shelf height to increase natural light, create more space for people and offer better sight lines.
- A children’s area with new, movable furniture.
- New reading room chairs — both with and without arms.
- A tech bar which provides an area for patrons to use the copy machine, scanner and computers.
- New meeting room tables and chairs that are easily movable to allow for a flexible space.
- Automated materials handling to increase the efficiency of checking in and sorting holds, freeing up staff time for other work and getting materials to patrons faster.
- Fresh paint and new carpet.
- New artwork.
- Refreshed restrooms.
- New LED lighting throughout the building.
Alternative locations
The community is invited to use alternate locations while Hollywood is closed:
- Albina Library: 205 N.E. Russell St., Portland.
- Gregory Heights Library: 7921 N.E. Sandy Blvd., Portland.
- Hawthorne Holds Pickup: 3557 S.E. Hawthorne Blvd., Portland.
The library routinely posts closure or schedule change notices online.