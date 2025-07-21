Overnight bridge lifts to impact traffic on Morrison Bridge this week Published 5:00 am Monday, July 21, 2025

On Monday, July 21, and Tuesday, July 22, multiple bridge lifts on the Morrison Bridge to test machinery will impede traffic.

As part of the Morrison Bridge Strengthening Project, these bridge lifts are to test the machinery on the motors that open the bridge.

These lifts will last about 15 minutes and are during the following timeframes:

Monday, July 21, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Tuesday, July 22, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Travelers should plan ahead for their commute and use alternative routes.

What changes are being made to the Morrison Bridge?

The project is adding titanium rebar to strengthen the Southeast Morrison Street and Belmont Street approach ramps on the east side of the Morrison Bridge.

This will remove the weight restrictions that prevent heavy trucks from using the bridge and help keep it safe for modern freight trucks and other vehicles to cross, according to the county’s website.

Crews will also repair the bearings and motors that lift and lower the bridge lift span.

For information, visit multco.us.