Portland man faces prison for fatally shooting 40-year-old woman while cleaning gun Published 10:32 am Monday, July 21, 2025

Michael Jay Cody English, 33, faces a more than eight-year prison sentence for the death of Angel Geib, whom he fatally shot while cleaning his gun.

On Friday, July 18, Multnomah County Circuit Judge Benjamin Souede sentenced English to 100 months in prison — just more than eight years — after he had pleaded guilty to one count of criminally negligent homicide with a firearm. English will also have three years of post-prison supervision.

The case

On Nov. 9, 2024, around 2 a.m., the Portland Police Bureau responded to a shooting in the Hazelwood neighborhood in the 00 block of Northeast 146th Avenue, where they found Geib dead, according to an initial news release.

English told police he and Geib were in the bathroom, where he was cleaning his gun, when it went off and shot her and his hand.

That same day, police said English received treatment for his injuries at Oregon Health and Science University. Around 9:45 a.m., English was allowed to change his clothes in private, and he fled the room. English was later found around 11 a.m. after deploying air support units, drone units, K-9 units and more.

English was charged with first-degree manslaughter and felon in possession of a firearm.