UPDATE: Columbia County deputy shot man after high-speed chase in Deer Island; man died at scene Published 2:25 pm Monday, July 21, 2025

A Columbia County Sheriff’s Office deputy shot a person who later died at the scene after a high-speed chase in Deer Island.

Deputies with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office were involved in a high-speed chase at about 2:30 p.m. Sunday, July 20, on Canaan Road in Deer Island, according to a July 21 press release from the Oregon State Police.

The suspect in the chase, identified as 47-year-old Kyle Davis Graham, crashed down an embankment near Merrill Creek and was confronted by Columbia County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Seann Luedke. According to the release, Graham was armed, and Luedke shot him. Graham was pronounced dead at the scene. No law enforcement officers were injured in the incident.

A press release issued July 20 by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office did not include information about the officer-involved shooting. Columbia County Sheriff Brian Pixley said information about the shooting was omitted from the original release until details could be clarified by investigators.

It’s unclear whether Graham died as a result of the shooting.

Graham eluded Washington State Patrol officers July 19 across the Lewis and Clark Bridge, crossing from Washington into Oregon. He was located and attempted to flee, leading to the chase in Deer Island, according to the press release.

Luedke has been placed on administrative leave, which is standard protocol in shootings that involve law enforcement. Oregon State Police are investigating the shooting under the guidance of the Columbia County District Attorney’s Office.