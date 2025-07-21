Yasir Rosemond rejoins Oregon men’s basketball staff Published 7:12 pm Monday, July 21, 2025

Former Oregon men’s basketball player and coach Yasir Rosemond is returning to Eugene, Ducks head coach Dana Altman announced Monday.

Rosemond, who played two seasons for the Ducks (1997-99) and spent five years on the coaching staff (2005-10), will return for the 2025-26 season. His return to Eugene comes after a four-year stint with the University of Indiana, three of which were spent as the Hoosiers’ associate head coach.

Louisiana State University hired Rosemond as an assistant coach in April, spending three months with the Tigers before Oregon hired him away. The university did not announce his official title or role in his hiring announcement.

“We are really excited to have (Rosemond) back in Eugene,” Altman, entering his 16th year at the helm of the program, was quoted as saying in the press release. “His experience in developing student-athletes will be a great addition to our program.”

Rosemond’s return to Oregon is the seventh stop of his coaching career, with the 2025-26 season marking his 20th year of coaching.

At Indiana, Rosemond helped lead the Hoosiers to two NCAA Tournament berths and a winning record in each of his four years in Bloomington. He spent two seasons on Alabama’s staff (2017-19) prior to his role at Indiana, where he helped develop NBA Draft first-round selections Collin Sexton (Cleveland Cavaliers, 2018) and Kira Lewis Jr. (New Orleans Pelicans, 2020). Rosemond has also been on staff at Georgia (2014-17), Samford (2012-14) and Seattle University (2010-11).