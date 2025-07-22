2025 Fairview on the Green returns Saturday, July 26 Published 5:00 am Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Fairview’s beloved free summer festival returns this weekend with activities for kids, music, dancing, food, artisan vendors, public art and . . . reptiles.

The 2025 Fairview on the Green will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 26, at Community Park, 21600 N.E. Park Lane. The family-friendly event is the perfect chance to soak up some sun and fun with hundreds of other folks.

Oregon Reptile Views will bring snakes, turtles, and more to the park, and Dragon Theater Puppets & Princesses will feature costumed characters creating free balloon art. There is also a sprawling Kids Zone with bounce houses and games.

One of the biggest draws is the annual Chalk the Walk. That is a community sidewalk art competition with prizes across multiple categories. This year’s theme is “Outer Space.” The drawing hours are from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Participation is free, and chalk is provided. Registration is completed on-site at the event. The three categories with prizes are children, youth, and adults.

Fairview on the Green is sponsored by Allwood Recyclers Inc., First Community Credit Union, Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde, General Pacific Inc., and Twelve Mile Disposal.