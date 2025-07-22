French bakery opens in downtown Lake Oswego Published 5:00 am Tuesday, July 22, 2025

A new bakery officially opened in downtown Lake Oswego last week.

Artisserie Fine Bakery, which has a location in Northwest Portland and specializes in French pastries such as croissants and macarons, welcomed customers for the first time at its spot on First Street Thursday, July 17. It also offers cakes, breads, coffee and sandwiches for lunch.

The bakery replaces the former Blue Star Donuts, which closed in late 2024.