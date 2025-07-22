Nature like you’ve never felt it: OMSI’s new planetarium film transforms documentary into living art Published 12:43 pm Tuesday, July 22, 2025

What if a nature film didn’t ask you to watch the Earth — but to step inside it?

It’s what’s happening this week at the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry’s Kendall Planetarium.

Premiering on Friday, July 24, “A Vision for Tomorrow” is a first-of-its-kind, 360-degree dome film from Arcadia Earth, an experimental storytelling platform focused on addressing pressing environmental issues, that will give OMSI-goers a multisensory experience.

“‘A Vision for Tomorrow’ harnesses the full power of immersive dome projection to transport viewers into the heart of Earth’s most vital ecosystems,” an Arcadia Earth spokesperson said in a release.

Arcadia Earth is known for its multisensory museum experiences in cities like New York and Las Vegas, and now, it’s bringing storytelling to the screen for the first time.

Spanning three chapters — trees, air and water — this transformative film features bold visuals, layered soundscapes and emotional storytelling. Each segment includes a call to action, where visitors can scan a QR code to connect with real-world nonprofits.

The chapters are as follows:

Trees: Discover the important role forests play in the environment, in partnership with American Forests, the nation’s oldest conservation nonprofit.

Air: Understand the impact of air pollution and the role humans play in shaping a cleaner, more sustainable atmosphere.

Water: Dive into the global water crisis and discover real solutions through a collaboration with Water Mission, a nonprofit engineering clean water access in some of the world’s most vulnerable communities.

The film will show on July 24, 27 and 31, and Aug. 7, 12, 13, 28, and 31, at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets are $34 for adults and $18 for children and can be purchased online. OMSI is located at 1945 S.E. Water Ave., in Portland.