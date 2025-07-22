Oregon Health Authority offering equity grant for community-led organizations
Published 6:53 am Tuesday, July 22, 2025
The Oregon Health Authority is accepting grant applications from organizations focused on improving the health of Oregonians who historically faced challenges receiving health care.
The Public Health Equity Grant is available to nonprofit organizations that provide culturally sensitive public health services to seniors, people facing homelessness, communities of color, Native American tribes, people with disabilities, immigrant communities and LGBTQ+ groups in Oregon.
Organizations can apply to grants under the following funding categories:
- Adolescent and school health
- Immunizations
- Preventing HIV, sexually transmitted infections and tuberculosis
- Commercial tobacco prevention
- Community connection and empowerment
- Emergency preparedness and response
- Environmental public health
- Domestic wells in the Lower Umatilla Basin Ground Water Management Area
- Overdose prevention
- Preventing environmental exposures for children’s health
Trending
Grant terms will last 1.5 years, with the option to renew up to five years. Award amounts will range between $25,000 and $300,000, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
The agency is hosting a virtual informational session about the grant on Aug. 5. Grant applications will close at 5 p.m. on Aug. 22.