Oregon softball head coach Melyssa Lombardi signs contract extension Published 4:29 pm Tuesday, July 22, 2025

The University of Oregon and Ducks head softball coach Melyssa Lombari have agreed on a contract extension through 2030, athletics director Rob Mullens announced Tuesday.

Lombardi’s seventh season at the helm of the program resulted in her first Women’s College World Series berth as a head coach. Oregon’s 2025 return to Oklahoma City was the program’s seventh, previously having done so five times (2012, 2014-15, 2017-18) under former head coach Mike White and once under Teresa Wilson (1989). In 2025, the Ducks ranked as high as No. 5 nationally and finished with a 54-10 record — the second-most single-season wins in program history.

“Oregon softball is one of the elite programs in the country under Missy Lombardi’s leadership, and she consistently prioritizes a first-class student-athlete experience,” Mullens was quoted as saying in the press release. “Her leadership has the program on a tremendous trajectory – competing at the highest level while developing young women who thrive on the field and in the classroom. We’re excited about the bright future of Oregon softball under (Lombardi’s) continued leadership.”

The Big Ten named Lombardi the conference’s coach of the year following the 2025 season, Oregon’s first as members of the league. The Ducks won all eight of their Big Ten series in 2025, going 19-3 in conference play and taking the regular-season crown.

“I am extremely grateful to Rob Mullens, (senior associate athletic director) Aaron Wasson and the entire University of Oregon administration for their long-term commitment and support of the Oregon softball program,” Lombardi was quoted as saying. “It is a privilege to work with the exceptional student-athletes and staff at Oregon and to play in front of the best fans in the country at Jane Sanders Stadium… When I was hired at Oregon, I said our mission was to compete and win at an elite level while enhancing the student-athlete experience. We remain committed to those goals and to ensuring every aspect of this program makes all Oregon Duck fans proud.”

Lombardi’s 239-116 record as the Ducks’ head coach makes her the second-winningest in program history, leading Oregon to the postseason in each of the last five years. Oregon has produced seven all-Americans and 30 all-conference selections during Lombardi’s tenure, including the program’s first-ever Gold Glover winner, shortstop Paige Sinicki (2024).

Specific contract details were not released by the university, but Lombardi will be guiding the Ducks until at least 2030.