Portland Police identify Pleasant Valley fatal stabbing suspect Published 2:16 pm Tuesday, July 22, 2025

The suspect tied to fatally stabbing a woman in a Pleasant Valley Neighborhood home with five children present has been identified by investigators.

S Mate Joseph, 28, of Battleground, is facing first-degree burglary and second-degree murder (domestic violence).

The victim killed was Neilyann Ysman, 24. The Medical Examiner said the cause of death was a stab wound. Her family has been notified and requests privacy.

Joseph, who was arrested in Vancouver, is being held at the Clark County Jail. The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office is going through extradition proceedings with the court.

The incident occurred at 12:32 p.m. Saturday, July 19, after Portland Police Bureau East Precinct officers responded to a 911 call about the stabbing in the 6400 block of Southeast 143rd Court. Upon arrival, they found an adult woman injured. Medical personnel later confirmed the Ysman died from her injuries at the scene.

Five children were at the home when officers arrived. Police said because they didn’t know if the suspect, later identified as Joseph, was still at the scene, the Special Emergency Reaction Team was mobilized to clear the building. That included the use of a controlled charge on the garage door to safely get access. No additional victims were found. Joseph had already fled the home when police arrived.

The tactical response included support from the Gresham Police Department, police dog unit, police drone, Portland Fire and Rescue, and American Medical Response.

None of the children was reported to have suffered any physical injuries during the fatal incident.

Joseph was found later that same day. The Vancouver Police Department, in coordination with the Portland Police, took him into custody at 3:50 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing. If anyone has information about the case, contact Detective Brian Sims at Brian.Sims@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-2079 or Detective Meghan Burkeen at Meghan.Burkeen@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-2092. Reference case number 25-192949.