Hatchet-wielding suspect hid in Mall 205 Target store after attacking guard, police say Published 9:51 am Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Police say the suspect who hid in the rafters of a Target store at Mall 205 on Monday, July 21, and caused a full evacuation, had assaulted a security guard with a hatchet hours before his arrest.

The security guard said Michael Gregory Harper, 41, reportedly tried to “axe him in the neck,” according to a probable cause affidavit.

Police arrested Harper on allegations of attempted assault and unlawful use of a weapon after he eventually surrendered to authorities.

Harper waited outside Target for a ride before entering and using the store’s phone multiple times in an attempt to call for a cab, according to the guard’s account in court records. Christian Bucker, the store’s security guard, said Harper reportedly told him the cab would arrive in 15 minutes.

After 15 minutes had passed, Bucker checked in with Harper, who told him the cab would now arrive in 30 minutes, according to court records. Bucker reportedly suggested Harper should wait in the store’s Starbucks lobby.

Minutes later, Bucker was reportedly hit on the back of his head and neck area, and said he was “in disbelief at being hit,” according to a probable cause affidavit. He reportedly said he believed he was bleeding to death. Bucker saw no blood on the ground, but did see a hatchet, according to court documents.

Harper allegedly had both hands on Buckner’s holster, “trying with everything he could,” to get the gun. Bucker was able to get on his feet and point the gun at Bucker, who reportedly walked away.

Bucker then initiated a store evacuation and contacted police.

Harper allegedly hid in the rafters of the southwest corner of the warehouse. Police reportedly asked Harper to put his hands up, and seconds later, Harper drew a knife and held it to his throat, court records show.

After several hours of negotiations, Harper reportedly surrendered to police.

Harper’s next court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday, July 30.