Hops announce initial date for general public to purchase season tickets for new ballpark Published 2:05 pm Wednesday, July 23, 2025

If you’re eyeballing Hops season tickets for 2026 when the new Hillsboro Stadium is unveiled, fans of the team now know when they can lock those tickets down.

The Hops announced on Tuesday that season ticket packages for the new Hops’ Ballpark will be available to the general public starting on August 1st, with half and full season ticket packages available as a means of guaranteeing a spot or spots for the inaugural season at the new venue.

Individuals can book an in-person appointment at the Hops’ selection studio where they’ll experience a virtual reality walkthrough of the new ballpark and receive personalized assistance from the Hops’ ticketing team to find the perfect seat. They can also visit the team’s website to book a studio appointment.

Those unable to visit in person can still get all the details and lock in their seats by calling the front office at (503) 640-0887. The Hops staff will be available to answer questions, provide package details, and help guide fans through the process.

The new ballpark is scheduled for a December completion date and will open in April of 2026 for the Hillsboro Hops’ Opening Day.