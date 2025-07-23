Lake Oswego starts campaign to encourage people to transition to solar energy Published 11:51 am Wednesday, July 23, 2025

The city of Lake Oswego wants you to consider transitioning to solar energy.

In turn, the local government is partnering with Energy Trust of Oregon and the Lake Oswego Sustainability Network on a Solarize Lake Oswego campaign through Aug. 31.

Through the campaign, locals can receive a free bid from Energy Trust of Oregon on the installation of solar panels, attend free workshops with information on solar from 12-1 p.m. Tuesday, July 29 online and from 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 19 at the Lake Oswego Public Library and learn about tax credits that will make the installation more affordable. Federal tax credits are expiring at the end of this year, so the campaign encourages people to act now.

Some of the reasons people should transition to solar, according to the Energy Trust, include reducing a home’s carbon footprint, saving money on electricity bills and the ability to add a backup power source during outages through battery storage.

“The City of Lake Oswego, the Lake Oswego Sustainability Network, Energy Trust of Oregon and Solar Oregon have joined together for a Solarize Lake Oswego campaign to help local residents benefit from renewable power and make Lake Oswego a more sustainable community,” the Energy Trust of Oregon website reads.