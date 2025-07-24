Set the scene in Scappoose at Movies by Moonlight film series Published 5:00 am Thursday, July 24, 2025

Grab a blanket and some popcorn — Scappoose is gearing up for family movie night.

Every Friday in August, the Scappoose Public Library and the city of Scappoose will project a family-friendly movie at Heritage Park, located at 52469 S.E. Second St.

This year’s lineup includes:

“Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” on Aug. 1

“Gran Turismo” on Aug. 8

“The Wild Robot” on Aug. 15

“Field of Dreams” on Aug. 22

“Wicked” on Aug. 29

Movies will begin at dusk, but themed activities will begin ahead of the show at 7 p.m. There will also be food vendors selling snacks and meals, like $1 hotdogs and burgers.

Movie showings will be rescheduled in the event of rain.