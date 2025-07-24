Set the scene in Scappoose at Movies by Moonlight film series
Published 5:00 am Thursday, July 24, 2025
Grab a blanket and some popcorn — Scappoose is gearing up for family movie night.
Every Friday in August, the Scappoose Public Library and the city of Scappoose will project a family-friendly movie at Heritage Park, located at 52469 S.E. Second St.
This year’s lineup includes:
- “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” on Aug. 1
- “Gran Turismo” on Aug. 8
- “The Wild Robot” on Aug. 15
- “Field of Dreams” on Aug. 22
- “Wicked” on Aug. 29
Movies will begin at dusk, but themed activities will begin ahead of the show at 7 p.m. There will also be food vendors selling snacks and meals, like $1 hotdogs and burgers.
Movie showings will be rescheduled in the event of rain.