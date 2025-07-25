1 dead, 2 injured in 3-car crash on Highway 30

A St. Helens resident died following a three-car collision on Highway 30.

At about 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 23, 90-year-old St. Helens resident Gary Ronald Thomas was driving eastbound on Highway 30 near milepost 39 north of Deer Island when he crossed into the opposite lane for “unknown reasons,” according to a press release from the Oregon State Police.

Thomas collided with two other cars — driven by residents of Longview, Washington, and Rainier — and was transported to a hospital in a helicopter with serious injuries. He later died as a result of injuries from the crash.

The driver from Longview was also transported to the hospital with serious injuries. The driver from Rainier went to the hospital with minor injuries.

Highway 30 was closed for about two hours while authorities investigated the crash.