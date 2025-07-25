Q&A: Portland student wins NBA-backed global math competition

Mekhi “Kingston” Taylor, a 12-year-old Vernon K-8 student, scored big, taking home the buzzer-beating win at this year’s NBA Math Hoops Global Championship in New York, alongside his Australian teammate Oscar Keily.

Last month, a couple of dozen students and a handful of educators traveled to New York for the third global championship since the NBA Math Hoops program expanded internationally, offering children the chance to compete through math activities.

Representing the Trail Blazers Math Hoops division, Kingston won the tournament in the final seconds by just one point.

The Portland Tribune talked with Kingston and his mother, Destiny Spruill.

Let’s see what they had to say. The following responses were obtained via email and edited for clarity.

Tribune: What were you feeling when you found out you would have the opportunity to participate in the NBA Math Hoops Global Championship?

Kingston: I was very happy that I was able to go to New York and to play my favorite board game.

Spruill: We were very shocked to find out about this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. He was so excited to go to a new city, meet new friends and play a game he loves. He had no idea about all the incredible events and activities he would get to participate in!

Tribune: Describe your reaction when you found out you won the tournament. What do you think helped lead you to victory?

Kingston: I was so happy! I did not think that we were going to win because, to start the game, we were losing 15-0. I think what helped me was writing down, “You got this,” and “Lock in” on my math board.

Spruill: Spectacular! I was so incredibly proud of him and his sportsmanship! He and Oscar were a phenomenal team!

Tribune: What was it like working with your partner, Oscar, who represented Australia?

Kingston: I really liked working with Oscar. As soon as I met him, I knew we were going to be best friends.

Spruill: Kingston and Oscar were able to reconnect by Facetime a couple weeks after the championship and want to make plans to visit each other in their home countries. It was cool to see them connect so quickly and work well together. They seemed to focus on having fun and enjoying the game, winning was just a plus!

Tribune: How does being involved in the Trail Blazers Math Hoops program make you feel? What are some of your favorite parts of being in this program?

Kingston: I really like that I am in the Trail Blazers Math Hoops program because when I got introduced to Math Hoops it was a fun way to play a game I love and practice math. The best part of this program is being from Portland and representing the Trail Blazers. I even got the opportunity to meet some NBA players and shoot some hoops at Math Hoops Live. I also got to meet a lot of cool kids from all over and still keep in touch with some of them.

Tribune: If you had to give someone advice who wants to be involved in STEM programs, but is hesitant to, what might you tell them?

Kingston: I would say just go for it! If you don’t like it, then you don’t have to do it, but just try new things because that is what I did with Math Hoops and look where it got me now!

Tribune: What would you like to add?

Kingston: Thank you Learn Fresh, Math Hoops and NBA Cares! I will never forget this!

Spruill: We want to give a huge shout out to the Learn Fresh team and all the partners that made this experience possible. Their dedication to teaching and having fun in the process is unmatched. Another huge shout out to Mr. Andre from the Blazers Boys & Girls Club, and the Boys and Girls Club staff for extending the invitation to Kingston and fostering his excitement for the game! And another huge shout out to Mr. Massey from Vernon for igniting Kingston’s passion for mathematics. All of the hard work of all these people and partners has not gone unnoticed and is appreciated more than we can express!

This was the first global championship the Blazers program won, and the first win for an international student.

Learn Fresh partnered with the Trail Blazers during the 2019-20 school year, supported by First Tech Credit Union. Since 2012, NBA Math Hoops has served more than 1 million students in partnership with nearly 20 NBA and WNBA teams.