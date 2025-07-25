See miniature donkeys at the Leach Botanical Garden Nature Fair

Want to spend a Saturday with miniature donkeys?

Look no further than the Leach Botanical Garden, 6704 S.E. 122nd Ave., in Portland, for its annual Nature Fair on Saturday, Aug. 2, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with nature strolls open until 4 p.m.

Guests are invited to visit with miniature donkeys, participate in eco crafts and a gnome scavenger hunt and explore a variety of info booths with World Salmon Council, Bartlett Tree Service, Kindness Farm, Bird Alliance of Oregon, Waste Free Advocates and Johnson Creek Watershed Council.

Cold drinks, ice cream bars and Gatto Gelato, a Portland- and plant-based gelato company, will be sold at the shop.

Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for children. Those under the age of 5 are free.

On the same day, two more events will take place: the South Side Forest Bathing Walk and an Evening Gong Sound Bath.

The South Side Forest Bathing Walk is from 9:30-11:30 a.m. and is inspired by the Japanese practice of Shinrin-Yoku. Tickets are $40 for regular admission and $37 for members.

The Evening Gong Sound Bath, dubbed the Gongstravaganza, allows participants to practice healing through instruments, medicine songs and guided breathwork. Guests are welcome to bring an item for the community altar to set an intention or honor something meaningful to them.

Tickets are $35 for regular admission and $30 for members.

Visit leachgarden.org for more.