Tualatin hurdler is ‘excited’ for what’s to come after making college decision

One of Oregon’s best high school track and field athletes made her college choice official earlier this week.

Tualatin High School’s Campbell Brintnall announced via Instagram that she would be attending and competing for Boise State University this fall.

The recent graduate said she had narrowed her choices down to four schools, Boise, Oregon, Utah and Arizona, but in the end – and after much deliberation – it was the Idaho university that made the most sense.

“It kind of was (a tough decision),” Brintnall said. “It took a really long time, but it was a good choice and I’m very excited.”

Brintnall went on to say that while the area, coaches and overall fit were key factors in her decision, loyalty was also something that played a prominent role in her decision as well.

“The main thing that made me want to go with Boise was that they were with me the whole time,” Brintnall said. “That was the first school that I was really seriously talking to. My visit there was very fun, and I could really see myself living there and being happy there. That was a big deal to me.”

The recent graduate said the process of picking a school had been ongoing since the beginning of the calendar year, but had heightened in recent months as she narrowed her options down. She visited Boise first, saw what the University of Oregon had to offer this past June, then took a trip to Utah where shortly following such Arizona threw their hat in the ring. But while varying school deadlines complicated things, in the end it was Boise that simply felt right.

“I feel like Boise is really trying to grow their program, and that’s something that I’m really interested in,” she said.

Brintnall’s profile grew significantly over the past year as her times vastly improved.

After placing seventh in the 100 hurdles and eighth in the 300 hurdles at the state meet her junior year, as a senior Brintnall won state titles in both events this past May. As a result, the Ducks came knockin’, and with them came the allure of running for a great and historically notable program.

That made the Timberwolf standout’s decision that much more painstaking.

“It definitely was difficult,” Brintnall said. “Oregon definitely was one of my dream schools for a very long time. The allure of Oregon was undeniable…it was a great option, but it wasn’t really the right fit.”

Brintnall and her coaches plan on her competing in both the short and long hurdle events in college. And while the 100 meter event will bring a level of comfort, what was the 300 meter event in high school, will be stretched to 400 meters in college – something that while different, is of no concern to Brintnall.

“I think it’s just going to be about getting used to it,” Brintnall said. “When I’ve done it I’ve started a little slow, then at the end of the race I had a ton of strength and speed left. It’s just a weird adjustment, but it’s not daunting.”

Nor should it be, for Brintnall’s times have dropped precipitously over the past year, and there’s no reason for her to think that drop won’t continue in the coming years as she dials in her technique.

“I believe I still have a lot of room to grow,” Brintnall said. “It’s all starting to click for me. I feel more fluid over the hurdles at this point, my block starts are getting better, and I feel like with a technical event like hurdles, there’s always room to improve.”

And part of that work to improve is ongoing as she continues to work with her track club, The Inner Circle Track Club. But in the weeks to come that too will culminate, and with it will come the end to one chapter, and ultimately the beginning of another.

“It’s a little sad because it feels like the end of an era,” Brintnall said. “New kids are joining now and it’s going to be fun to see how they develop, but for me and my teammates we’re kind of going our separate ways.

“I’ll still talk to my coaches all the time and I’ll visit during breaks, but finishing up the training here is going to be different, and going to college will be exciting.”