Washington County high school softball standouts earn all-state honors

The all-state 6A softball team was recently announced and Washington County residents didn’t need to look far to find some of their area’s finest on the diamond represented amongst the state’s best.

State Champion Sherwood understandably led the way with five honorees, while Glencoe boasted four, and Forest Grove and Sunset had three honorees apiece.

The Bowmen went 29-3 overall and won the Pacific Conference before rattling off five playoff wins, the last of which was a 10-6 win over North Medford in the state title game.

As a result, Sherwood put three players on the first team and two others on the second team.

First team honors went to freshman pitcher Presley Ramos and senior catcher McKenna Parmelee, while junior infielder Daisha Cornwell and junior outfielder Maisy Schindler earned second team honors.

First-year Bowmen head coach Kris Moore was voted the state’s Coach of the Year.

Sunset won the Metro League, finished 25-5 overall and were atop the OSAA state rankings for much of the season before advancing to the state quarterfinals where they fell to McMinnville.

The Apollos’ freshman pitcher Sydney Arnold, junior infielder Keana Cooper, and senior outfielder Jordon Pena all earned first team honors.

Forest Grove, who tied for second in the Pacific Conference and advanced to the second round of the state playoffs, boasted the Co-Conference Pitcher of the Year, Kherington Wright, along with league first-teamers Cali Davis and Kenley Wright. Kherington (pitcher) and Davis (infielder), a junior, earned first team all-state honors, while Kenley (catcher) earned honorable mention.

Glencoe freshman Lexie Brester shared the Pacific Conference Pitcher of the Year honors and was a third team all-state selection, and was joined on the list of all-staters by fellow third-teamer, shortstop Makena Petrick, and senior infielder Irene VanDyke and junior outfielder Tuesday Mevis.

Aloha, who impressed with a fourth place finish in the Metro League and advanced to the state playoffs’ second round, put sophomore outfielder Avery Dimeo on the all-state first team, while senior infielder Brooklyn Sweatman earned third team honors, and senior infielder Abby Dimeo was honorable mention.

Jesuit senior infielder Sam Blachly also earned first team honors, along with senior Southridge catcher Sierra Llamas.

Other local honorees included Westview junior pitcher Ana Pule Fifita who was third team; Tigard senior pitcher Avery Rust who was honorable mention; Beaverton sophomore catcher Gracie Barnett and junior utility player Addison Riedel who were third team; and Mountainside senior infielder Ainsley Arbow who was third team.

McMinnville senior Kaylee Dinger was the state’s Player of the Year.

West Salem senior Braeli Martin was the Pitcher of the Year.