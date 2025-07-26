Harvest Fest: A glimpse back into the history of agriculture in the Yamhill Valley

The weekend of fun features everything from the chance to witness men encouraging horses and mules to harvest fields with antique equipment, to demonstrations by blacksmiths and sawyers. There will be live music, tasty tidbits, a vendors market and myriad historical exhibits. (Courtesy photo: Yamhill County Historical Sosciety)

Historical society’s annual two-day event set for Aug. 16-17 in McMinnville

Taking into account all the wine grapes, grass seed, hazelnuts and blueberries grown in Yamhill County, it may come as no surprise that a historical group will again honor the agricultural heritage of the area.

The Yamhill County Historical Society will hold its annual Harvest Fest from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 16 and noon to 4 p.m. Aug. 17 at the Yamhill Valley Heritage Center at 11275 S.W. Durham Lane southwest of McMinnville.

The weekend of fun features everything from the chance to witness men encouraging horses and mules to harvest fields with antique equipment, to demonstrations by blacksmiths and sawyers. There will be live music, tasty tidbits, a vendors market and myriad historical exhibits.

“Harvest Fest is a great opportunity to see how different, yet similar, harvest season was for early farmers in our region,” Heather Farquhar, the historical society’s executive director, said in a release. “Various equipment of different eras will be working in our fields over the weekend. You also won’t want to miss the new harvest meal our Plowman’s Café is serving and our interpretation of current farm activities like garden tractors and square dancing.”

Admission is $10 for adults, while members of the historical society pay $5 and kids under 12 are free. For more information, visit yamhillcountyhistory.org.

The historical society began in 1957 with the mission of protecting, preserving and sharing the history and heritage of Yamhill County. The society houses the museum’s vast collection, research library, changing exhibits, store and administrative offices.

“The Yamhill Valley Heritage Center has always been a great place to spend time with family and friends, and if I were to choose a prime time for a visit, it would be during our annual Harvest Fest,” YCHS President Dave Rucker said in a previous story. “This event, in particular, has something for everyone and it seems to have the ability to bring all generations together through shared history and root beer floats.”