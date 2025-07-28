1 person transported after 2-alarm fire at Tigard assisted-living facility

Two residents of a senior living facility in the 8400 block of Hemlock Street in Tigard received minor injuries following an early morning fire at an assisted living facility.

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue reported several 911 callers seeing heavy, black smoke and flames coming from the facility around 6:30 a.m. Monday, July 28. Descriptions of the fire, along with the fact there were an estimated 100 adults in the facility, upgraded the incident to a second alarm with more personnel to the scene.

“The first crew arrived within five minutes and found an exterior fire with heavy, black smoke and flames on the side of the facility,” said a statement from TVF&R. “Firefighters attacked the fire on the exterior and confirmed that the fire had moved inside to the first floor.”

All residents were evacuated by police.

Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control and work with the care facility team to return residents to unaffected units and relocate those who were impacted by the fire.

One resident was taken to the hospital for further care.

Fire investigators determined that the fire started in the exterior landscaping of the facility due to the improper disposal of smoking materials.