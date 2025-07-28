‘Books save lives’: Two Rivers Bookstore set to open in downtown St. Helens

Every town deserves a bookstore, and the faces behind St. Helen’s newest literary addition are excited to bring something new to the community.

Two Rivers Bookstore will celebrate its grand opening in its new, waterfront building at the beginning of August. Located at 317 Strand St. in St. Helens, the store is a product of the combined efforts of locals Christine Longmuir, Theresa Muth and Joan Youngberg.

“There has not been a bookstore in over a decade, and we need one,” Muth, who is also a real estate agent in the area, said.

In addition to stocking new and popular reads across multiple genres, the trio plans to embrace St. Helens’ Halloweentown lore and pioneering roots by featuring books for history buffs and witch enthusiasts alike.

“We can also special order books,” Longmuir said. “So anything we don’t have, we can also order as long as it’s in print.”

Longmuir, who owns the shop’s sister store in St. Johns, said she’s wanted to open a bookstore in St. Helens for four years. With its views of the Columbia River, big windows and picturesque awnings, the building is the perfect space for a bookstore, she said.

“I personally believe books save lives, and that’s why it’s important to have (a bookstore) in the community,” Longmuir said.

Once the store opens, the trio plans to demonstrate their community focus by organizing events like book clubs, readings for children, author events and more. Longmuir has hosted similar events at her other store and has found an audience yearning for connection with like-minded people.

“It’s also kind of an act of revolution, opening a bookstore,” Longmuir said. “A revolution in education, because a community needs a place to get information that’s researched.”

Fans of 13 Nights on the River may have already met Longmuir, Muth and Youngberg at pop-up tabling events they’ve put on during the concerts while the store is under construction, but plans are in motion to host a grand opening Aug. 9. They’ve already seen lots of interest from curious passersby as they work to get everything ready for their launch, Muth said.

“It was a leap of faith, I think, for us,” Muth said. “But build it, and people will come.”