Hops Weekly: Wins return as Hillsboro takes four of six games from Tri-City

Following a month of little more than losing, the Hops turned the tide this past week, winning four of six games from Tri-City.

While doing little for their playoff chances in the standings, the team managed a three-game win streak that broke a string of 23 losses in 27 games.

Junior Franco led the way offensively for Hillsboro, batting .526 over five games, while his teammates Anderdson Rojas, Druw Joes and Kenny Castillo all hit .400 or better against the visiting Dust Devils.

The Hops hit .315 as a team against Tri-City.

To the contrary, Hillsboro pitching continued to disappoint, with the team accruing a 5.83 ERA over the last week, and a league high 5.30 ERA for the season. Starters Daniel Eagen, Wilkin Paredes and Yordin Chalas, however, combined to allow 14 hits and six earned runs, wile striking out 21 in 18 innings.

With their winning week, the Hops (8-22) sit in last place in the Northwest League, 15 games behind first place Eugene (23-7).

Organizational news and notes…West Linn native Tim Tawa was sent down to Triple-A Reno on July 5, and immediately put on the 7-day injured list. Tawa has played in seven games, going 3-for-23…Former Hop and University of Oregon product Ryne Nelson dazzled in a start for Arizona this past week, allowing one hit in six shutout innings…Former Hop and Oregon State catcher Gavin Logan hit two home runs in three games this past week…Tommy Troy hit .364 with two home runs and six RBI in five games with Double-A Amarillo…Pitcher Mervin Fell allowed one run on one hit, while striking out seven in a five inning start at Low-A Visalia.

Hillsboro travels to Spokane this week for six games against the Indians.

Below is a recap of last week’s games:

July 22 – Tri-City 12, Hillsboro 7

Tri-City spotted the Hops four first-inning runs, but while the Dust Devils giveth, they tooketh away an inning later en route to a 12-7 win in the two teams’ series opener Tuesday night at Hillsboro Stadium.

The visiting Devils scored seven runs in the second inning off of Hops starting pitcher Denny Larrondo who lasted 1.2 innings after allowing seven earned runs on six hits.

Tri-City’s big second inning was the result of two home runs, two triples, a double, single and two walks, and came on the heels of a four-run Hillsboro first inning highlighted by six Hillsboro hits off of Tri-City starting pitcher Yeferson Vargas.

Vargas – unlike Larrondo – weathered the storm however, going 4.2 innings, allowing five earned on eight hits.

The Devils’ lead grew to 8-4 in the third inning, and 9-4 in the top of the fifth before the Hops tallied single runs in bottom of the fifth, eighth and ninth innings.

Randy De Jesus and Matt Coutney each had two hits and a home run for Tri-City.

Hillsboro was led by Angel Ortiz who had three hits, including a double, and Anderdson Rojas, Cristofer Torin and Junior Franco who had two hits apiece.

July 23 – Hillsboro 6, Tri-City 2

Powered by Druw Jones’ inside-the-park home run, the Hops earned their first win in eight tries over Tri-City, defeating the Dust Devils 6-2 on Wednesday night, July 23, at Hillsboro Ballpark.

Jones’ homer came in the bottom half of the first inning and put Hillsboro ahead 1-0.

The Hops would go on to tally two more runs in the second inning thanks to an Anderdson Rojas RBI single, followed by a Modeifi Marte RBI triple to left field, and would tack-on three more in the fifth to close the scoring.

Yordin Chalas earned the win for Hillsboro, allowing two earned runs on four hits while striking out six in five innings of work.

The win was the first of the season for Chalas.

Tri-City’s Jorge Marcheco took the loss, allowing three earned on five hits in four innings.

Jones’ home run was his only hit of the game, while Marte and Jansel Luis notched two hits apiece.

Seven Hops accounted for the team’s nine hits.

The Dust Devils finished with five hits, led by center fielder Anthony Scull who finished 2-for=4 with a home run and two RBI.

Hillsboro relievers Daniel Nunez and Carlos Rey were impressive in relief, combining to allow a single hit while striking out five in four shutout innings to end the game.

July 24 – Hillsboro 4, Tri-City 2

Wilkin Paredes was making his High-A and Hillsboro Hops debut on Thursday night and made the most of it in a 4-2 win over Tri-City at Hillsboro Ballpark.

Paredes struck out the side in the first inning, then watched his teammates post a runs in the bottom half of the first, second and third innings to set him up for the win.

The 21-year-old lefthander finished allowing two earned runs on six hits, while striking out eight and walking none in six innings of work.

Offensively, Hillsboro tallied 10 hits, led by Junior Franco who was 3-for-4 with an RBI and is batting .407 over his last seven games.

Additionally, Cristofer Torin and Adrian De Leon each notched two hits for the Hops.

The Dust Devils cut the lead to 3-2 with runs in the second and fifth innings, but Hillsboro doubled the lead with a run of their own in the bottom half of the fifth when Druw Jones scored on a Jansel Luis sacrifice fly.

Tri-City starting pitcher Chris Cortez took the loss, allowing two earned runs on six hits in four innings.

July 25 – Hillsboro 8, Tri-City 5

Hillsboro had the bats rolling on Friday night, and the result was an 8-5 win over Tri-City at Hillsboro Ballpark.

The win was the third straight for the Hops, and was driven by a team total 12 hits.

Hillsboro’s offense was led by Druw Jones, Junior Franco and Anderdson Rojas who tallied two hits apiece.

Jones also notched two RBI and was joined by Ben McLaughlin who had two RBI as well.

Franco stayed hot, hitting .429 in his last 15 days and is 8-for-16 over his last four games.

The Hops scored three runs in the first inning and two more in the second, then added single runs in the fourth, fifth and eighth innings.

Hillsboro starting pitcher Daniel Eagen remained one of the team’s few bright spots on the mound this season, allowing two earned runs on four hits while striking out seven in seven innings of work.

Eagen has a 2.79 ERA on the year.

Dust Devil starter Keythel Key was less impressive, lasting just three innings after giving up five earned runs on six hits, getting the loss.

Offensively, Tri-City tallied seven total hits, led by Arol Vera and Juan Flores who tallied two hits apiece, with Flores homering in the eighth.

David Calabrese also homered for the Devils.

July 26 – Tri-City 9, Hillsboro 7

Try as they might, the hole from which to dig was too deep for the Hops who lost their first game in four tries to Tri-City 9-7 on Saturday night.

After scoring three runs and closing to within two runs of the Dust Devils in the bottom of the ninth, Druw Jones flew out to right field to end the rally and ultimately the game.

But while Jones’ final out ended things, it was how they started which was the problem for Hillsboro.

Hops starting pitcher John West allowed three runs in the first two innings, and ultimately eight earned runs in five innings en route to the loss

Cole Fontenelle led Tri-City offensively, going 3-for-4 with a home run, triple and two RBI.

Hillsboro scored a run in the second inning, two more in the fifth, and a single run in the sixth before capping the game with three runs in the ninth.

Kenny Castillo led the way going 2-for-4 with two runs scored.

Angel Ortiz hit his ninth home run of the season in the second inning.

July 26 – Hillsboro 8, Tri-City 7

A day removed from a failed comeback attempt, the Hops succeeded in coming from behind, scoring two runs in the bottom of the ninth en route to a 8-7 win on Sunday afternoon in the finale of their six-game set with Tri-City.

With the win, Hillsboro secured four of their six games with the Dust Devils.

Anderdson Rojas went 4-for-4 with a double and RBI, while Druw Jones had three hits with two RBI and three runs scored.

Junior Franco remained hot at the plate, tallying two more hits and improving his batting average to .303.

Jones led off the ninth inning with a single, then scored on a Franco double to right field before Angel Ortiz’ sacrifice fly tied the game, and Cristofer Torin’s RBI-single gave Hillsboro the win.

Anthony Scull and David Calabrese both homered for Tri-City.