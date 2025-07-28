Movement Portland, Arc’teryx Portland, Queer Mountaineers and BeautyBoiz are teaming up to bring a Pride Climb Celebration for the books on Wednesday, July 30.

The three-hour event is from 6-9 p.m. at Movement Gym Portland, 1405 N.W. 14th Ave., featuring a vendor market, raffle prizes, drag bingo and live music. Arc’teryx will also host a harness demo.

Kimbre K Shade is hosting drag bingo, Kimberly Michelle Westwood, Willy Wankeme and Coco Jem Holiday will host drag performances and DJ Queer Club is providing live music for the event.

All proceeds from tickets sold will be donated to Queer Mountaineers, an organization dedicated to cultivating safe spaces for outdoor enthusiasts of all backgrounds, genders, and sexualities. Tickets cost $15 for pre-sale or $18 at the door. It is suggested that members donate $15.

Participants should bring climbing shoes, which are also available for rent, and water.

The schedule is as follows:

6-9 p.m.: Climbing

6-9 p.m.: DJ dance party

6-9 p.m.: Artists and vendors

6-7 p.m.: Bingo

7-8 p.m.: Dance party

8 p.m.: Drag performances

8:40 p.m.: Raffle and group photo

For those who don’t know how to rope climb, there will be a free queer intro belay class from 5-7 p.m. Registration is required.