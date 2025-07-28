PHOTOS: Project Pabst returns to the Portland waterfront

Doug Martsch of Built to Spill on the Captain Pabst Main Stage on Sunday, July 27. (Staff photo: Mac Larsen)

Karly Hartzman of Wednesday on Sunday, July 28 during Project Pabst in downtown Portland. (Staff photo: Mac Larsen)

Sabrina Mileo Cunningham, one of the three singers of the Say She She on the Unicorn Stage at Project Pabst on Sunday, July 27. (Staff photo: Mac Larsen)

The Grillo's Pickles mascot crowd surfs during FIDLAR on Saturday, July 26 at Project Pabst in downtown Portland. (Staff photo: Mac Larsen)

DEVO fans waiting for the band to begin on Saturday, July 27 at Project Pabst. (Staff photo: Mac Larsen)

The golf putting Pabst Light station on Sunday, July 27 at Project Pabst at Tom McCall Waterfront Park in Portland. (Staff photo: Mac Larsen)

Mannequin Pussy guitarist Maxine Steen and lead singer Marisa Dabice on Saturday, July 26 during Project Pabst at Tom McCall Waterfront Park. (Staff photo: Mac Larsen)

Michelle Zauner of Japanese Breakfast on Sunday, July 28 on the Project Pabst Unicorn Stage. (Staff photo: Mac Larsen)

Ben Gibbard of Death Cab for Cutie at Tom McCall Waterfront Park in Portland on Sunday, Jul 27 during Project Pabst. (Staff photo: Mac Larsen)

Project Pabst 2025 took over Portland’s “front yard,” Tom McCall Waterfront Park, for two days of live music. Drawing a crowd of 12,000, Project Pabst provided plenty of food and beer.

Headliners included Iggy Pop, DEVO, Death Cab for Cutie, Built to Spill and Japanese Breakfast. Local businesses like Cobra Dogs kept the crowd fed and joined the rows of canvas vendor vents. Pabst even built their own indoor “dive bar” on site, with wood paneling, pinball machines and a photo booth.

This two-day, two-stage festival started just over a decade ago and has featured artists like Billy Idol and T-Pain in previous years.