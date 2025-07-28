PHOTOS: Project Pabst returns to the Portland waterfront
Published 5:08 pm Monday, July 28, 2025
Project Pabst 2025 took over Portland’s “front yard,” Tom McCall Waterfront Park, for two days of live music. Drawing a crowd of 12,000, Project Pabst provided plenty of food and beer.
Headliners included Iggy Pop, DEVO, Death Cab for Cutie, Built to Spill and Japanese Breakfast. Local businesses like Cobra Dogs kept the crowd fed and joined the rows of canvas vendor vents. Pabst even built their own indoor “dive bar” on site, with wood paneling, pinball machines and a photo booth.
This two-day, two-stage festival started just over a decade ago and has featured artists like Billy Idol and T-Pain in previous years.
