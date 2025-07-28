The Portland Police Bureau arrested a man for allegedly injuring two pedestrians with a stolen car on Sunday, July 27, and fleeing from authorities.

Amin Noor Mohamed, 28, is charged with second-degree assault, third-degree assault, recklessly endangering another person, reckless driving, driving under the influence, failure to perform duties of driver (injured persons), failure to perform duties of driver (property damage), unlawful use of a motor vehicle, unlawful entry of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, first-degree criminal mischief, attempt to elude by vehicle and attempt to elude on foot.

Officers said one pedestrian has minor injuries, and the other has serious injuries.

Around 1 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to Northwest Ninth Avenue and West Burnside Street in an attempt to stop a reported stolen vehicle.

Mohamed reportedly did not stop and eluded officers.

Mohamed allegedly turned east on Northwest Glisan Street, and officers eventually came across the vehicle crashed at the intersection of Northwest Sixth Avenue and Glisan Street.

Officers said Mohamed appeared to have lost control and struck two pedestrians. They were transported to an area hospital.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov, attention traffic investigations unit, and reference case No. 25-201377.