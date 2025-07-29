Can’t get enough cat videos? Portland’s putting them on the big screen.

We’ve all done it: Doom scrolled a little too far into the TikTok sphere of silly animal videos.

Those late nights after a long day’s work spent flicking our thumbs on our handheld screens, waiting for the next feline friend scurrying, sliding, sleeping or singing sweet meows.

Tomorrow Theatre, Cinema 21 and Living Room Theaters are taking that sacred screen time to the next level with the return of the annual CatVideoFest 2025, featuring the latest and greatest cat videos blasted on the big screens.

“By focusing our fundraising efforts on behalf of local shelters and organizations, we’re able to divert money and attention directly to the places and causes that need it most,” Cinema 21 wrote in a statement.

CatVideoFest creates these movies to raise money for cats in need, showcasing the film in theaters globally, where local cat charities, animal welfare organizations, and shelters can be the beneficiary. Since 2019, more than $150,000 has been raised for local shelters in addition to adoptions, fostering, volunteer sign-ups and more at shows, according to the CatVideoFest website.

Videos are culled from countless hours of submissions, sourced animations, music videos and classic internet powerhouses. Shows are hosted globally, including upcoming dates in Australia, Brazil and New Zealand.

With a portion of local ticket sales benefiting The Pixie Project, Portland’s Cat Adoption Team and the Feral Cat Coalition of Oregon, the compilation of kitties gone wild is just over an hour long. Ticket prices vary per venue.

Where to watch

Here’s where to find the show and tickets:

Living Room Theater – Portland, 341 S.W. 10th Ave., on Aug. 1. Find tickets here.

Cinema 21, 616 N.W. 21st Ave., on Aug. 2. Find tickets here.

Tomorrow Theatre, 3530 S.E. Division St., on Aug. 16. Find tickets here.

For more about CatVideoFest, visit catvideofest.com.