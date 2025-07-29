Arrest made in 2024 fatal shooting of Gresham veteran

An arrest was made in the homicide of a 76-year-old Gresham resident after he was shot and killed in his home last year.

William “Tom” Vaughn was fatally shot multiple times in the 21000 block of Southeast Stark Street. His body was discovered by Gresham Police officers during a welfare check June 17, 2024. More than a year later a suspect was arrested in connection to the homicide.

Randy Saiville, 62, was taken into custody by members of East Metro SWAT Tuesday morning, July 29, in execution of a warrant issued after a Multnomah County grand jury indicted him last week. Saiville lived in the same residential community as Vaughn. He faces first-degree murder and other charges.

Vaughn was a longtime Gresham resident and a veteran.