Eagles Nest Golf brings 42,000 courses to Downtown Gresham

A new business in Downtown Gresham is bringing tens of thousands of international golf courses to town.

Augusta, Pebble Beach, Cypress Point, Pinehurst, Bandon Dunes, Whistling Straits, Inverness — those are just a drop in the bucket of courses, big and small, available at Eagles Nest Golf. In total, the new Downtown business has 42,000 courses just a click away.

“You can play some of the greatest courses from around the world right here in Gresham,” said Jeremy Ott, Eagles Nest owner.

Eagles Nest Golf, 29 Powell Boulevard, opens this week. The indoor golf simulator is available by appointment, offering golfers of all skill levels a place to have fun and perfect their game.

“Before I opened, you would have to go to Beaverton or Tualatin or Vancouver to find a place like this if you weren’t a member somewhere,” Ott said.

The program is the Garmin Approach R50 simulator. You put your ball down on turf, and whack it into the screen. Data and cameras calculate where the ball would go, showing you progress on the virtual green.

“I was looking at a few different places around Gresham when this space became available,” Ott said. “I love how good of a community Downtown is — this is the perfect place for what I want to do.”

The space can be reserved for any number of people (following fire codes). Ott recommends 1-4 to get the most out of the experience, though he envisions Eagles Nest playing host to parties and larger gatherings.

It is $30 per hour, plus an additional $10 per hour for each person. People are encouraged to bring their clubs, although a few will be available to borrow. You can also use your own ball as long as it is clean.

The space is climate-controlled with air conditioning and heating.

Eagles Nest will have some sports drinks available. You are welcome to bring beverages, including alcoholic beverages, and food.

The hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. If the space isn’t in use, and the doors are open, folks are welcome to duck inside to meet Ott and learn about golf simulators.

“I want this to be a place to have fun or work on improving your game,” Ott said. “Eagles Nest is your own personal space to enjoy.”

Love of the links

Golfing is in Ott’s DNA. He has been hitting the links since he was a little kid.

“My dad would drag me along to courses, and it just clicked,” he said.

Ott loves being outside. He played every sport imaginable and is an avid outdoorsman. He describes himself as “super competitive.”

Ott golfed for Tigard High School; competes in the North Portland Golf Association (NPGA); and, after moving to East Multnomah County last fall, became a member at Persimmon Country Club.

“Golf has always been a challenge. It’s about competing against yourself and the course,” he said. “My goal is to always be improving.”

Thus the benefit of an indoor golf simulator. For someone like Ott, who lives and breathes being outside and active, Oregon can be a bit of a drag. With so much rain, snow, and cold days, there are long stretches where golfing isn’t an option.

“It rains quite a bit around here for nine months, so this is a great way to keep playing and stay warm,” Ott said with a laugh.

What makes golf simulators so enticing, beyond letting you play on dreary days, is the wealth of statistics and data available. And it’s not just playing courses. The program has multiple practice/training modes. That includes a set up to hit a virtual bucket of balls at the driving range.

You can know your spin rate, carry distance, total yardage, swing path, and so much more.

“There are so many stats you can track that will give your game improvement,” Ott said.

Customers at Eagles Nest can have as much or as little oversight as they desire. Ott will offer beginner/intermediate lessons, or can make himself scarce. Eventually for monthly and yearly members, he will have a system in place where they can visit Eagles Nest and golf without Ott around.

“Eagles Nest is great for both those trying to perfect their game, or beginners who are a bit shy or embarrassed about not knowing what they are doing,” he added.

Eagles Nest Golf

What: Indoor golf simulator available by appointment

Where: 29 Powell Boulevard, Downtown Gresham

When: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily

Phone: 503-405-0028

Email: Eaglesnestgolf.llc@gmail.com