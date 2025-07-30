Elmer’s Restaurant to move into former Hillsboro Tanasbourne Shari’s location

Oregonians may have only memories of Shari’s late night pie shakes, but pancakes and diner fare aren’t going anywhere for one Hillsboro location.

According to the Elmer’s Restaurant website, the Portland-headquartered breakfast chain will be moving into a shuttered Shari’s Cafe and Pies restaurant building this fall at 2185 N.W. 185th Ave. in Tanasbourne Village.

In October, Shari’s permanently closed down all of its Oregon locations due to increasing financial strife — with the chain’s parent company facing multiple lawsuits citing unpaid debts amounting to hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The Oregon Lottery, which operated machines at Shari’s locations, claimed the chain owes the organization more than $900,000, noting the potential for additional unpaid sums collected in the final days before closure.

Similar to Shari’s, Elmer’s boasts an eclectic menu spanning breakfast, lunch and dinner, serving up traditional favorites like buttermilk pancakes, omelets and stuffed hashbrowns.

Alongside Elmer’s new spot in Hillsboro, the company plans to take over multiple other former Shari’s locations across the state later in the year, including restaurants in Tualatin, Bend and near the Portland Airport.

The restaurant chain, founded in 1960, operates nearly 30 locations across Oregon, Washington, Idaho, California and Arizona.

Exact opening dates for the new restaurants have not yet been confirmed.