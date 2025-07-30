UPDATE: Portland arson suspect faces more than a dozen charges after being arrested twice in one day

A Portland man was arrested twice within hours after being linked to a series of arsons that damaged vehicles, fences and buildings across Portland over a 10-day period, police say.

Aubrey Ashton Edwards, 35, was arrested Tuesday night after officers reportedly found a burned vehicle in the area of Northeast Failing Street and North Vancouver Avenue, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Investigators believe Edwards was connected to the vehicle fire as well as another vehicle fire earlier that evening near Northeast Mallory Avenue and Beech Street.

Edwards was transported to the Multnomah County Detention Center for processing early Wednesday, July 30, and was released two hours later.

Police say following his release, he allegedly started six to eight more fires between downtown and North Portland. In addition, police believe Edwards is connected to two other fires that occurred on Sunday, July 20, and Sunday, July 27, near Irving Park.

Officers arrested Edwards a second time around noon on Wednesday. He is charged with 10 counts of second-degree arson, first-degree arson, and two counts each of first-degree attempted arson and reckless burning.

Police said Edwards is believed to have started these fires after being released early Wednesday:

100 block of Northwest Sixth Avenue: Garbage cans burned.

Northwest Eighth Avenue and Glisan Street: Garbage cans burned.

Northwest Ninth Avenue and Johnson Street: Mattress and debris burned.

300 block of North Broadway: Mattress and debris burned.

1800 block of Northeast First Avenue: Garbage cans burned.

North Williams Avenue and Northeast San Rafael Street: Garbage can burned.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact Detective Meredith Hopper at Meredith.Hopper@police.portlandoregon.gov.