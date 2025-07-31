Central Eastside will see new pay-to-park hours this week. Here’s what to know.

In an effort to provide more turnover and customer parking for local businesses, the Portland Bureau of Transportation is starting its expansion of pay-to-park hours across the city.

Located on Northeast Martin Luther King Boulevard Jr. and Grand Avenue, and the streets in between from Interstate 84 to Clay Street, the pay-to-park hours are currently from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and cost $2 per hour, Monday through Friday.

Starting Friday, Aug. 1, this will expand to 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

PBOT said this comes as a result of annual data collection, which showed a demand for space across the city as events, dining and shopping grow. From August through December, pay-to-park hours will be expanded on a district-by-district basis. The downtown district will be next, starting in early September.

Each district will receive notification before the time change.

On-street parking in the Central Eastside is either metered, time-limited or permit parking, as seen on the parking signs. A map of metered parking blocks is available on the city’s website.

How do you pay for parking?

Parking Kitty, the city-owned mobile pay app, is the most convenient way to pay. This mobile pay is compatible with most smartphones or can be used through an online browser.

People can also pay at the pay stations, which are pay-by-plate, where users enter their license plate numbers, allowing them to go on with their day after paying instead of having to put a paper receipt in their car.

How do people with disability placards park in a meter district?

There are several disability parking stalls throughout the city, both in meter districts and other areas. These stalls are signed, and only vehicles with valid disability placards can park there.

In a meter district, people with a disability parking placard can pay for two hours at a two-hour meter and stay for three hours, but at any meter with a time limit over two hours, they may only stay for the time paid.

Those with wheelchair user disability placards can park for free for 24 hours in a meter district. After this period, people must relocate their vehicle.

For more on parking in Portland, visit portland.gov.