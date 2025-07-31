Estacada is hosting an event to spread awareness on public safety and get neighbors meeting neighbors.

The 2025 Estacada National Night Out will be 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 5, at the lot in front of the Fire Station, Highway 224 and Southeast Main Street. The free outing is hosted by the Traffic & Public Safety Committee as part of national celebrations.

In Estacada there will be prizes and games for kids, and local vendors. Much of the emphasis will be placed on first responders. Firefighters and police officers will meet with the community, showcase their rigs and equipment, and play games with children.

National Night Out is celebrated across the country every year. The goal is to strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships; raise awareness on crime and drug prevention; uplift local anti-crime programs; and provide a fun, safe outing for people of all ages.

Common ways to celebrate include block parties, cookouts, visits from first responders, parades, flashlight walks, and contests.