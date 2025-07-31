Checking in with the Champs: Lakeridge’s Kelley Lamb

They were the best and the brightest.

They were the strongest and the fastest.

They jumped the highest and the farthest and they scored the most.

“They” were the champions of the 2025 spring season and the Lake Oswego Review is taking a moment to look back on their successes and check in on their summers.

Name: Kelley Lamb

School: Lakeridge High School, Queens University of Charlotte

Age: 18

Sport(s): Boys lacrosse

Accomplishments: As a senior, Lamb led the Lakeridge boys lacrosse team to a Three Rivers League championship, a 21-1 overall record and a Class 6A state championship. In response, he was named first-team all-Three Rivers League, first-team all-state, OHSLA Player of the Year and All-American.

Summer Stuff: Lamb and Team Oregon finished first in their most recent men’s league tournament.

Fun Stuff: “The most fun I’ve had is coaching younger kids at camps and doing footwork (and working out at the) gym by myself.” – Kelley Lamb

Future Stuff: “I’m excited to see new competition and challenge myself harder than ever before on and off the field to be the best player I can be. (I’m) starting a new chapter in my lacrosse journey and I’m very grateful and excited.” – Kelley Lamb