Man arrested on murder charges in connection to 2021 Southeast Portland homicide

A 53-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the June 2021 fatal shooting of Olance Upton.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, members of the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force arrested Isaac Symon Harden Sr. on Wednesday, July 30. He is facing charges of second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm.

Police initially responded to a death investigation on June 25, 2021, near Southeast 147th Avenue and Clatsop Street. The incident was considered suspicious at the time.

A medical examiner later ruled the death of the 47-year-old victim a homicide.