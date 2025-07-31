Sandy Senior Lunch returns every Tuesday with meals, connections
Published 4:45 am Thursday, July 31, 2025
A popular program is returning to Sandy that keeps seniors nourished and connected.
The Sandy Community & Senior Center is serving up lunch for anyone 60 years and older every Tuesday at noon at the center, 38348 Pioneer Boulevard. All who meet that criteria are invited to partake in great food, good company, and lots of smiles (that only come with a full belly).
Upcoming menus:
- Aug. 12: Mac n’ cheese; peas & carrots; cucumber & red onion salad
- Aug. 19: Ham n’ cheese half sandwich; lentil soup; coleslaw
- Aug. 26: Bratwurst with sauerkraut & mustard; baked beans; potato salad
Call 503-668-5569 to reserve a spot. There are limited transportation services for anyone who needs help attending. Mention that when calling for a reservation. There is a $5 suggested donation for the meal.
The Sandy Community/Senior Center is a gathering place for information, resources, recreational activities, senior activities, and more. The center is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. Rooms are available for rental. Learn more online: tinyurl.com/3vx6459s