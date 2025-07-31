Serial burglary suspect in Multnomah Village indicted on several counts

A man was indicted on Friday, July 25, for allegedly breaking into several storage units in Southwest Portland and stores in Multnomah Village, stealing items believed to be worth a combined $30,000.

Joseph Patrick Doherty, 46, faces 22 charges, including first-degree burglary, second-degree burglary, first-degree theft, first-degree criminal mischief and second-degree theft.

These reported burglaries occurred in June and July at the Public Storage located on Southwest Barbur Boulevard and at the businesses in Multnomah Village, impacting Consign Couture, Merav Beautique and Little Shop of Drawers.

Court records show Doherty was seen on surveillance video breaking into storage units and various businesses and leaving with more than $10,000 in items from the storage units, $5,000 of clothing and $15,000 in jewelry.

The Portland Police Bureau served a warrant on Doherty’s residence, finding several stolen items, including clothing from Consign Couture and jewelry from Little Shop of Drawers, according to court records.

Doherty remains in custody on $50,000 bail.