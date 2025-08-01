Estacada launches program to connect volunteers to organizations

The city of Estacada is launching a new endeavor to better connect volunteers with community organizations.

The new Volunteer Page on the city’s website allows local organizations to submit volunteer needs for upcoming events and programs. The goal is to make it easier for everyone involved to lend a hand at the many outings and events that make Estacada special.

One of the first submissions on the newly launched web portal was for volunteers to help sort cans for bottle drop redemption. The program, helmed by the Estacada Community Center and The American Legion, directs all funds to the Estacada High School Senior Scholarship Fund, supporting students graduating in 2026.

The hope is that more organizations will post volunteer opportunities. Learn more at: cityofestacada.org/how-to/volunteer-opportunities