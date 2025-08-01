Hops nearly perfect in 8-0 win over Spokane

It wasn’t perfect, but for a team that’s been far from such for the better part of the summer it sure felt that way.

Hillsboro starting pitcher Wilkin Paredes was dominant in just his second High-A start, and the Hops got home runs from Cristofer Torin, Angel Ortiz and Anderdson Rojas on their way to a dominant 8-0 win at Spokane.

Paredes allowed three hits over seven shutout innings, earning his second win in as many tries with the Hops.

Hillsboro finished with 11 hits overall, and was led by Jansel Luis who went 3-for-5 with two RBI and a run scored.

Ortiz’ home run was his 10th of the season.

Eight of the Hops’ nine starters tallied hits.

The visiting Hops scored a run in the third inning, then blew things open with four runs in the fifth, two in the sixth, and a final run in the ninth.

Spokane starting pitcher Josh Grosz took the loss, allowing five earned runs on eight hits over five innings.

The win was the second in three tries this week at Spokane, and sixth in last eight games.

The two teams will play again at 6:35 p.m. tonight, at Avista Stadium in Spokane.