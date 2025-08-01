Checking in with the Champs: West Linn’s Rhyson Chiang

They were the best and the brightest.

They were the strongest and the fastest.

They jumped the highest and the farthest and they scored the most.

“They” were the champions of the 2025 spring season and the West Linn Tidings is taking a moment to look back on their successes and check in on their summers.

Name: Rhyson Chiang

School(s): West Linn High School, Point Loma Nazarene University

Age: 18

Sport: Boys tennis

Accomplishments: As a senior, Chiang led the West Linn boys tennis team to another stellar Three Rivers League campaign, and later, a second-place finish in the Class 6A state tournament. Chiang finished his high school career as a three-time TRL doubles champion (with three different partners) and two-time Class 6A state doubles champ, teaming with junior Perin Huberty to go 9-0 in the 2025 district and state tournaments.

Summer Stuff: Chiang stepped up in the Pacific Northwest Section tournament in Yakima, Washington, on June 20-23, reaching the quarterfinals in singles and semifinals in doubles.

Fun Stuff: “The most fun I have had this summer is going to the pro tournaments in Toronto and Montreal and getting to see the highest level of players and the fastest serves and shots.” – Rhyson Chiang

Future Stuff: “I am looking forward to a whole new level of competition next year with an entirely new experience, playing in college in Southern California. It will be fun to go from (playing No. 1 doubles at West Linn to a lower level at Point Loma Nazarene).” – Rhyson Chiang