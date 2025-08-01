New bubble tea, noodle house opens in Lake Oswego

The Lake Oswego community has a new bubble tea and noodle house to check out.

Chin Cha Bubble Tea & Noodle House recently opened at 6334 Meadows Road.

The location offers bubble tea with varieties imported from China such as oolong, rose black and jasmine snow bud green tea.

Some food offerings include braised beef brisket noodles, chicken wing noodle soup, sichuan pork rib noodle soup and tomato beef meatball noodle. Flavors range from savory and creamy to spicy and the food is made from scratch.

It has traditional bubble tea, which is sweeter, as well as a bubble tea latte, which is lighter and not as sweet.

A Chin Cha representative said the atmosphere is comfortable and may attract a younger crowd.