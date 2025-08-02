Burns Feed Store spotlights customers during 75th anniversary

Swipe or click to see more

Lassoing was a fun activity for all ages at Burns Feed Store's 75th Customer Appreciation Day. (Staff photo: Christopher Keizur)

A longtime East Multnomah County business had a rip-roaring good time during an anniversary celebration that was all about thanking the customers and community.

Burns Feed Store held its 75th Customer Appreciation Day, which coincides with how long the business had been operating, Saturday afternoon, Aug. 2. Burns Feed, 29215 S.E. Orient Drive, brought “block party energy” to the gathering, with all sorts of fun activities.

There was live music, free hot dogs, face painting, “Buttons the Clown” doing balloons, a photo booth, horseshoe demonstration, crafts and kids activities, a lassoing station, vendor booths with samples and prizes, and treats from Kona Ice.

There was also a property-wide coin hunt for kids with different age groups to ensure all had fun and snagged the shiny prizes.

Long history

Burns Feed Store has been a go-to business in East Multnomah County for more than seven decades.

It all began when Ike Burns, with a degree from Washington State University and plans to become a veterinarian specializing in poultry, returned to East Multnomah County.

In 1946, he bought a farm in Boring and raised poultry, cattle and grew berries. Burns purchased a feed store in 1950, after it had been in business about three years, and renamed it after himself. Until 1964, he ran both the shop and his farm, until he eventually focused on Burns Feed Store.

In 1972, his son, Rawley Burns, joined the business as a partner. He had worked at the store as a youngster and served eight years in the Air Force.

The store serves everyone from large farms to hobby farmers to gardeners. Whether you have dogs, cats, horses, chickens, or nearly any other domestic animal, the business can keep them fed, healthy and happy.

Burns Feed Store has Traeger Grills, dog food, lawn and garden supplies, horse tack, hardware, and gifts. Learn more at burnsfeed.com