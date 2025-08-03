Catching up with the Champs: West Linn’s Leah Lup

They were the best and the brightest. They were the strongest and the fastest. They jumped the highest and the farthest and they scored the most.

“They” were the champions of the 2025 spring season and the West Linn Tidings is taking a moment to look back on their successes and check in on their summers.

Name: Leah Lup

School: West Linn High School

Age: 15

Sport: Girls tennis

Accomplishments: As a freshman, Lup made her Class 6A debut one for the record books, first winning the singles title at the Three Rivers League district tournament, then following up by winning the Class 6A state tournament; in the process, she became the first state singles champion in West Linn history.

Summer Stuff: Lup won the PNW Junior sectional tournament in Yakima, Washington, in June, made it to the second round of the USTA National Clay Court Championships in Alabama in July, and next up will play in the Billie Jean King National Championships in San Diego, California.

Fun Stuff: “The most fun that I’ve had in my sport during this summer is traveling for tournaments and seeing new places.” – Leah Lup

Future Stuff: “Some things that I look forward to in tennis is working hard to improve my game and to see where that takes me.” – Leah Lup