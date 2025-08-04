Big on garlic? Clatskanie has the event for you.

Celebrate all things pungent at the 10th annual Clatskanie Garlic Festival, set for Aug. 15-16. The event started as a barbecue with a single garlic grower in Cope’s Park, but has evolved over the last decade into a two-day festival with something for everyone.

Here’s what to expect:

Pasta Palooza

Bring a blanket and come with an empty stomach! From 6-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 15, enjoy a pasta picnic in Cope’s Park, located at 80 N.E. Art Steele St. in Clatskanie. Pasta Palooza will feature handmade pasta from Seven Sisters Pasta Co. and a variety of sauce options, including marinara, alfredo, pesto and black garlic.

Tickets to the picnic are available on a sliding scale of $25-50, and proceeds will support the Clatskanie Food Hub. Tickets can be purchased online at givebutter.com/pastapalooza. Local wine, beer, cider and nonalcoholic beverages will also be available for purchase.

Garlic Festival Market

More than 60 vendors representing garlic growers from all over the region are expected at this year’s Garlic Festival Market, set for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 16, at Cope’s Park.

Admission to the market is free, and attendees will see everything from garlic hot sauce to garlic ice cream for sale. There will also be garlic-themed kids activities, live music from the Lorna Baxter Septet, handmade goods and a libations garden.

Those who come dressed in “groovy garb” will have a chance to win a $100 gift card to the Clatskanie Food Hub.

Movie night

Stick around after the market ends for a “steamy, strange and soulful” screening of a garlic documentary.

Doors open at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 16, for a showing of “Garlic is as Good as Ten Mothers” indoors at the Clatskanie Food Hub. The film will start at 6:30 p.m. and has a runtime of 51 minutes. It is rated PG-13.

Capacity for the movie screening is limited to 40 people, and tickets are available for a donation at givebutter.com/garlicfilm.

Garlic-flavored popcorn and drinks will be available for purchase separately.