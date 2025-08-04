Multi-car crash closes Highway 30 south of Scappoose

A crash involving multiple vehicles has stopped traffic in both directions on Highway 30.

The crash is located near the intersection of Highway 30 and Northwest Watson Road, south of Scappoose. Downed powerlines spanning the highway are blocking the road, and emergency responders are on scene working to reopen the highway, according to a press release from the Scappoose Police Department.

The department is unaware of any life-threatening injuries caused by the collision, according to the release.

It is unclear when the road will reopen, and drivers should avoid the area. The Oregon Department of Transportation estimates that the crash will cause a delay or two hours or more.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.