Paddle Under the Stars set for Tigard’s Cook Family Park 

The ever-popular Paddle Under the Stars, the annual event sponsored by Tualatin Riverkeepers and the city of Tigard, is set for 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 8, at the Cook Family Park boat ramp, 17005 S.W. 92nd Ave.

The outing is a way for the public to enjoy the Tualatin River at night via canoe or kayak.

“Once our eyes adjust to the dark, we’ll watch for signs of the nocturnal and crepuscular wildlife that lives along the river and talk about what the many nighttime creatures are up to in our watershed,” said a Tualatin Riverkeepers statement. “If we’re lucky, we might see the stars too.”

Participants can register to bring their own watercraft or rent one from Tualatin Riverkeepers.

Also, paddlers are asked to wear clothes and shoes that can get wet and are asked to review an online information sheet before the paddle trip.

For more information, visit tualatinriverkeepers.org/get-involved/membership.