 Where music meets the canvas: ‘MusArt’ opens at the Hillsboro’s Walters Gallery

At the intersection of music and painting, sound becomes visualized in the newest gallery coming to Hillsboro.

‘MusArt,’ a solo exhibition by Randall Vemer, opens with a free reception from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 5, at the Walters Cultural Arts Center, 527 E. Main St.

Vemer, a classically trained musician turned painter, presents more than 30 oil portraits capturing musicians around the world with their instruments — each one telling a story through composition, gesture and detail, much like a concerto in visual form.

The Walters Gallery is free and open to the public from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.

To learn more about other happenings at the Walters, visit tinyurl.com/9mc34kfn.