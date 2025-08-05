PGE shortens the leash on off-leash dogs near Trojan Park in Rainier

Portland General Electric is shortening the leash on use of its Trojan Substation property as an unofficial off-leash dog park.

The substation is adjacent to the 75-acre Trojan Park, located at 71760 Columbia River Highway in Rainier. An unfenced portion of the substation property — totaling about 7.5 acres — has been used as an informal off-leash dog park.

In the course of routine security reviews of the property, PGE has determined that additional fencing is needed to meet National Electric Safety Code requirements, PGE spokesperson Jason Nichols said. Beginning as early as September, about 4 acres of the 7.5-acre space being utilized by dog owners will no longer be accessible to the public.

While this will cut down on how much space dogs have to run, a designated off-leash dog park located west of the substation by the pond will still be available to use, Nichols said. Dogs on leashes are also welcome in Trojan Park.

Dog owners can also check out these spots nearby for off-leash play: