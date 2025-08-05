TikTok star Keith Lee tried these Portland eateries — here’s the list

Keith Lee attends ComplexCon 2024 on November 16, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Submitted by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Complex)

The ever-influential TikTok food critic Keith Lee brought his well-loved food reviews to the Rose City this past week, giving one spot a 10-star rating, which he hadn’t done in months.

Lee’s “The Familee Food Tour” headed to Portland, posting the first video in the city to his 17.2 million TikTok followers on Wednesday, July 30.

“Portland, Oregon, here we come,” Lee wrote in an Instagram post ahead of the tour. Local restaurateurs commented, “Come thru fam !!!!” and “We would love to host you :)” from favorites like Cornet Custard, Cafe Rowan, Cookie McCakeFace and more.

Over the years, these videos continue to create a surge in customers for local businesses, dubbed the “Keith Lee effect.” The 28-year-old food influencer often sends his family and friends to order and pick up the food to remain as anonymous as possible, and he often prioritizes BIPOC and locally-owned businesses.

Let’s take a look at where Lee visited in Portland.

Gado Gado

The first stop on Lee’s Portland food tour was the James-Beard-nominated Gado Gado. This Indonesian-focused restaurant in the Hollywood District serves flavors from the heritage of owners Thomas and Mariah Pisha-Duffly.

It offers an a la carte food and drink menu, or a family-style, chef’s choice Rice Table dinner, inspired by the Dutch-Indonesian Rijsttafel feast.

Here, Lee ordered about $68 worth of roti canai, Oma’s clove-scented rice, English pea and asparagus green curry and charcoal-grilled chicken satay, earning the restaurant a 10-star review — the first he’s given in months, according to his TikTok video.

“I almost went blurry-eyed for a second,” he said after spooning the flavor-packed green curry into his mouth.

“That is one of the most balanced-flavored meals I’ve ever had in my life,” Lee continued after another loaded bite.

After devouring the food in his car, Lee headed back to Gado Gado to purchase $2,000 in gift cards to cover the costs of the next customers who came by and a $500 tip for the staff.

Gado Gado responded online, starting its Instagram post with, “SCREAMING, CRYING, THROWING UP!!!!!!!”

Kee’s Loaded Kitchen

Lee starts his video letting fans know this joint was recommended a thousand times. Kee’s Loaded Kitchen in Northeast Portland, located at the MLK Street Food cart pods, serves award-winning soul food.

“Lol I literally said I hope he don’t come today. I was praying he would come tomorrow,” Kiauna ‘Kee’ Nelson, the owner, joked in an Instagram post, wishing she had perfected her makeup.

Lee ordered $85 worth of red beans and rice and a loaded plate full of fried catfish, chicken, pork chops, corn, mac ‘n cheese and beef ribs.

“This talking about a nap,” he said, showing a lengthy cheese pull from the bite of his macaroni. “That’s probably the best mac n’ cheese I’ve had since we’ve been on the food tour.”

Alberta Market

Locals might know this spot as “Jack’s” for its crispy fried chicken. Tucked inside this corner market on Northeast Alberta Street is a community staple that Lee couldn’t help but indulge in right on the sidewalk.

“In my opinion, it’s some of the best fried chicken I’ve ever had in my life,” Lee said in his video review.

After demolishing a chicken wing roadside, Lee put $500 toward covering the costs of incoming customers, which the owner said he would match and donate to a local elementary school.

Let Em Cook

It was 7 a.m. and seven miles of running alongside the co-owner of Let Em Cook. That’s how Lee found this smash burger pop-up spot, with some of the crispiest, freshest fries he’s tried.

While he knew Lee was coming, he didn’t know who was ordering for him or when.

For $26, Lee ordered a regular smash burger, a portobello smash burger and a side of fries. Wrapped in green and white checker paper, his burger dripped with juice, and all he said it needed was one thing: Bacon.

“I’m not gassing it, I want a full tray of those,” he said, pointing at the fresh-cut fries.

Unsuspecting, Lee was surprised that the portobello burger replaces the beef patty with a slab of shroom, which, for him, is a textural problem, but the taste, still superb.

“I don’t know why this is a pop-up and not a brick-and-mortar,” Lee said in his review.

Lee gave Let Em Cook $1,000 to cover the costs for everyone in line and tipped the staff an additional $1,000.

Cheese & Crack Shop

“I got the goods,” Lee said, walking away from the counter.

His order: A soft-serve ice cream with espresso and matcha dust. After a few bites of smacking the cold, creamy treat, he gave the treat a nine out of 10.

Lee warned the lactose intolerant people to beware because it is a lot of dairy.

Deadstock Coffee

Though this sneaker-themed cafe didn’t make it into a video, Lee flaunted a coffee and his sneakers inside Deadstock Coffee on Instagram.

This honorable mention grabbed his Portland-based fans’ attention. Some commented, “nah the @deadstockcoffee pic is iconic,” and “DEADSTOCK! THOSE THE HOMIES!”

Lee has yet to post when he’s leaving the city, or if he has already.